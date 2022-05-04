Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $14.07.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (Get Rating)
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
