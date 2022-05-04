Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund ( NYSEAMERICAN:ERH Get Rating ) by 235.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

