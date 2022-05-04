Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0758 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.23.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
