Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the third quarter worth about $239,000. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.69. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.92.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

