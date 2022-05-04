Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALSMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alstom from €50.00 ($52.63) to €46.00 ($48.42) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alstom from €38.00 ($40.00) to €37.50 ($39.47) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($45.26) to €41.00 ($43.16) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alstom from €47.00 ($49.47) to €44.00 ($46.32) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.20.

Alstom stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Alstom has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

