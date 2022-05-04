alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($18.42) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.
AOX stock opened at €13.43 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.90. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($12.36) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($16.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35.
About alstria office REIT (Get Rating)
