alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX – Get Rating) has been given a €17.50 ($18.42) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.31% from the stock’s current price.

AOX stock opened at €13.43 ($14.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €16.90. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($12.36) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($16.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 4.35.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

