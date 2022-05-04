Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the March 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 945,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alteryx by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after purchasing an additional 894,582 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $60,464,000. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at $49,610,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,750,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

