Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.
AYX stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.
