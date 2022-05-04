Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Announces Earnings Results

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Alteryx updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS and its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.

AYX stock opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $49.67 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing acquired 56,829 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $1,237,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

