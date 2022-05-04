Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AYX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $49.67 and a 1-year high of $90.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing purchased 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after purchasing an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $60,464,000. Wishbone Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,610,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

