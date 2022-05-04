Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Raised to $67.00

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AYX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.86.

AYX traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.33. 24,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,776,000 after acquiring an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,464,000. Wishbone Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,610,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

