AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

