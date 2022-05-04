AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.
Shares of AMCX stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. AMC Networks has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $72.80.
In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 68,039.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Networks (Get Rating)
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- Landstar Systems Stock Can Bottom Down Here
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
- 3 Attractive Mid Cap Swing Trades
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.