Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.
AMCR stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Amcor has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Amcor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Amcor by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Amcor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 69,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.
