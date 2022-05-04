Amdocs (DOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amdocs to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.