Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB) Director John Quelch Acquires 500 Shares

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) Director John Quelch purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $13,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AMTB stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.22. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 1.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Amerant Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 669.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amerant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

