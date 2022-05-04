American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
ACC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.69. 61,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,023. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.
About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.