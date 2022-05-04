American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. Sells 20,000 Shares

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ACC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.69. 61,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,023. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.98 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 11.2% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,287,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 21.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 146,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.