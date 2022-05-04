American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.
NYSE:AIG opened at $59.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.
American International Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.
