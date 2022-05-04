America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships and is one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the Buy Here/Pay Here segment of the used car market. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in small cities and rural locations throughout the South-Central United States, selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CRMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.92.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $558.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

