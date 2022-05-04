AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Update

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

AMSF opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 142,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 15.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE in the first quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in AMERISAFE by 53.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

