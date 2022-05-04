AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

AmerisourceBergen has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. AmerisourceBergen has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to earn $11.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $150.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,434 shares of company stock worth $18,237,062 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 665,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,475,000 after buying an additional 198,641 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 272,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,248,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 505.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.