AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $124.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 22.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

