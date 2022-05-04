Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15-2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion.

AMRX opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The firm had revenue of $497.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMRX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

