Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

AMRX opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

