Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 295 Shares of Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $10,378.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,424.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AMPH opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $120.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 527,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 349,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $5,868,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

