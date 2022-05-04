Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASYS stock opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.09 million, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.40. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 45.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

