Amyris (AMRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Amyris to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amyris to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 7,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,970,470. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.63. Amyris has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Amyris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.