Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.17.

AMRS opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.63 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 690.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after buying an additional 2,711,364 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 2,531.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 1,924,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,482,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 1,842,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,443,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amyris by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

