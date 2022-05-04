Analysts Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

CASY stock opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 86.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.