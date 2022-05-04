Analysts Anticipate Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.95 Million

Analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.64 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $21.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $100.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.38). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHCT shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CHCT opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust (Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

