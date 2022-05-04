Analysts Anticipate Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.61 Million

Analysts expect that Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $285.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enviva’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $289.22 million and the lowest is $282.00 million. Enviva posted sales of $241.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva will report full-year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enviva.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

NYSE:EVA opened at $87.30 on Wednesday. Enviva has a 12-month low of $47.67 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is -471.23%.

In other Enviva news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Enviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Enviva by 88.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Enviva in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Enviva by 14.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

