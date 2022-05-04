Analysts Anticipate Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Finance Of America Companies’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Finance Of America Companies will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Finance Of America Companies.
Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $382.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.62 million.
FOA stock opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 99.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.
About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)
Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.
