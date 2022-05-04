Analysts Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) will post $60.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.32 million. Glaukos reported sales of $67.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year sales of $270.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

GKOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $48.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $92.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

