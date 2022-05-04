Analysts Expect 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) will post ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.23). 10x Genomics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 236.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.71.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $28,292.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 41,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -97.42 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $109.32. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

