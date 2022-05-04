Analysts Expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Casey’s General Stores reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full-year earnings of $8.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

Shares of CASY opened at $203.53 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $170.82 and a 12 month high of $229.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.83 and its 200-day moving average is $193.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 13.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 62,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

