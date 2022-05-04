Analysts Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $2.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) will report $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the highest is $2.27. Equifax reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $10.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equifax by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $205.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 12 month low of $199.63 and a 12 month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

