Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report $14.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare's earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.63 billion and the highest is $15.08 billion. HCA Healthcare posted sales of $14.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year sales of $60.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.46 billion to $61.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $64.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.56 billion to $64.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.27.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $216.30 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $199.76 and a one year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.55.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.0% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

