Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Announce Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) to announce $3.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.48. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $3.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $235.45 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $223.31 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,032,000. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

