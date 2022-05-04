Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will post $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the highest is $3.80. Littelfuse posted earnings of $3.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $13.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.73 to $14.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $14.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.74 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $235.45 on Wednesday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $223.31 and a one year high of $334.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Littelfuse news, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $213,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Littelfuse by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Littelfuse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Littelfuse by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

