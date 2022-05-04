Analysts Expect RH (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.28 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) will announce $925.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $921.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $930.28 million. RH posted sales of $860.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS.

RH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.28, for a total value of $139,712.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,510.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637 in the last three months. 33.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in RH by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $344.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.29. RH has a 1 year low of $313.85 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

