Analysts Expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) to report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.60). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 72.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SDGR. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after purchasing an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 744.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

