Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) will announce $585.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.10 million to $591.26 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

