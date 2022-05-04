Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $585.37 Million

Posted by on May 4th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) will announce $585.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $580.10 million to $591.26 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $503.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 19,466,931 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,150,000 after buying an additional 544,733 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,756 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $839,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,508 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,755,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,776 shares during the period. Finally, Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $458,235,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.25. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $174.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.