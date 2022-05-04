Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. TELUS posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in TELUS by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TELUS by 23.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

