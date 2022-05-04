Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to Post $3.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $3.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the lowest is $3.03. United Parcel Service reported earnings per share of $3.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $175.22 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average is $206.92. The company has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.