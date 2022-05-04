Analysts Expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Earnings of $9.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.47 to $9.55. Vail Resorts posted earnings per share of $6.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $254.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $221.38 and a 12 month high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.53 and its 200-day moving average is $295.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 145.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,489 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,812,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

