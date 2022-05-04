Analysts Issue Forecasts for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.66.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in JELD-WEN by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,588,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $1,127,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

