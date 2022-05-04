Analysts Offer Predictions for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Digital in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Digital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 18.77% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million.

MARA has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

