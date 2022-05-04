Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for JELD-WEN (JELD)

JELD-WEN (NYSE: JELD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $21.00.

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $22.00.

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $25.00.

5/3/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00.

4/21/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/5/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JELD-WEN is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – JELD-WEN had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

3/30/2022 – JELD-WEN was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.16.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock valued at $43,424,449 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

