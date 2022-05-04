Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Shell (SHEL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Shell (LON: SHEL):

5/3/2022 – Shell had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,750 ($34.35) price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/20/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – Shell had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 2,375 ($29.67) price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/11/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,570 ($32.10) price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,450 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,700 ($33.73) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/6/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/30/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($32.48) to GBX 2,700 ($33.73). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,038 ($25.46) to GBX 2,551 ($31.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,570 ($32.10) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/23/2022 – Shell was given a new GBX 2,551 ($31.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/17/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,000 ($37.48) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Shell had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Shell had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

LON:SHEL traded up GBX 18 ($0.22) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,234 ($27.91). 7,061,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,997,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,071.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93. Shell plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,259.50 ($28.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($25.48), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($4,841,973.77).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

