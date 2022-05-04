Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

PLAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

NYSE PLAN opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.02 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $70.25.

Anaplan ( NYSE:PLAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 34.38%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 60,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $3,001,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO William Schuh sold 5,037 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $231,399.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,906 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,842 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. CWM LLC lifted its position in Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

