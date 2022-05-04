Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Anavex Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $712.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,254,000 after acquiring an additional 829,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 398,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 380,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

