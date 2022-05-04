Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Andersons, Inc. is a regional grain merchandiser with diversified businesses in agriculture, plant nutrient formulation and distribution, turf product production, railcar marketing and general merchandise retailing that generate revenues. The company maintains grain and production facilities throughout the Midwest and six retail locations in northern and central Ohio. “

Get Andersons alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.69.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. Andersons has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $76,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Andersons by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andersons (ANDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.