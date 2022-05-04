Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.50

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:ASY opened at GBX 544 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £229.43 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 440.80 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 479.85.
About Andrews Sykes Group (Get Rating)
See Also
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
- It’s Time For FuboTV to Stand Out in the Sea of Streaming
- 3M Stock is Worth a Look Because of the Company it Keeps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Andrews Sykes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrews Sykes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.