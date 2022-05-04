Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.50

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Andrews Sykes Group’s previous dividend of $11.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:ASY opened at GBX 544 ($6.80) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £229.43 million and a PE ratio of 17.19. Andrews Sykes Group has a 1-year low of GBX 440.80 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 600 ($7.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 479.85.

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

